BAXTER COUNTY, AR. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of Sexual Indecency involving children.

67-year-old Marion County resident Richard P. Lepage is being held at the Baxter County Detention Center after his arrest on Sunday, March 20.

The investigation began when a report was made to the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline by a therapist from an in-patient mental health facility in Saline County.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division began to investigate and identified two victims.

The victims, now both teenagers, were interviewed by Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mountain Home.

The victims said that Lepage inappropriately touched them several times from the time they were about 6 years old until they were about 10 years old.

Investigators contacted Lepage at his home in Pyatt, Arkansas where he denied touching the victims but admitted to engaging in other inappropriate sexual behavior in front of the victims.

Lepage later came to the Sheriff’s Office for a formal interview but declined to answer further questions and asked for an attorney.

Lepage is currently being held in custody in place of a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 4th.