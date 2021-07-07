Mark Wahlberg opens fifth car dealership in Ohio: Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Mark Wahlberg hosts the opening of F45 Training at Miramar MCAs, the first fitness franchise on a US military base on June 11, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for F45 Training)

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Wednesday marks the grand opening of the Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Avon, Ohio.

Formerly known as Joe Firment Chevrolet, the northeast Ohio dealership marks the fifth in the state owned by the “Mile 22” actor and his business partner, veteran car dealer Jay Feldman.

The business celebrated with free hamburgers from the Wahlburger food truck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The actor and former rapper also owns dealerships in the Ohio cities of Columbus and Dublin.

“Ohio people really embrace our standards of sales and service,” Wahlberg said in a news release. “By expanding into this Cleveland region, we are deepening our ties with our Midwestern customers.”

The new dealership has 38,000 square feet of showroom and sits on 10.5 acres, according to the release.