FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A portion of Markham Hill could possibly get commercial or residential development and some residents are working to stop that from happening.

Fayetteville Planning Commission approved one rezoning request of Markham Hill along Futrall Drive during its Jan. 24 meeting. However, three other rezoning requests in that same area were denied by the commission.

Lisa Orton lives in the area and is one of the leaders of a grassroots group, Friends of Markham Hill, dedicated to preserving the urban forest.

“I hope we can preserve these woods and this natural land not only for ecological reasons, environmental and historical reasons but for Native Americans,” Orton said.

The rezoning request the commission approved will make a portion of the land along Futrall Drive a community services zone. Payton Bentley with Clark Law Firm represented the applicant in these rezoning requests. He said a community services zone would best serve the needs of the area.

However, Orton and others are wanting to keep that area as it is to help preserve the nature that makes up Markham Hill.

“We want to make sure we do no more deforesting in Fayetteville,” Orton said.

It’s now up to the City Council to make the final decision on the rezoning request.