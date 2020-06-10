Marshallese woman dies of COVID-19; Benton County death toll rises to 15

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 31-year-old Springdale woman dies from COVID-19.

According to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, the Marshallese woman died Tuesday.

This is the 15th death reported in the county due to the virus.

Oxford said the woman had underlying health conditions.

As of today, the ADH reports 539 active cases of COVID-19 in Benton County.