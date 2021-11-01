Marshmallow, chocolate, and…prosciutto? Jet-Puffed unveils ‘S’moagie’ for National Sandwich Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To celebrate National Sandwich Day on November 3, Jet-Puffed has unveiled a s’mores-inspired hoagie sandwich.

Crafted in cooperation with a New York City sandwich shop, the S’moagie consists of “a graham cracker-infused hoagie roll layered with toasted Jet-Puffed marshmallows, dark chocolate and sea salt spread, crispy prosciutto and brown sugar glaze,” according to a press release.

The limited-edition Jet-Puffed S’moagie will be available at select Alidoro shops in New York and on Goldbelly.com starting November 3 while supplies last.