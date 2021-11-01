Marshmallow, chocolate, and…prosciutto? Jet-Puffed unveils ‘S’moagie’ for National Sandwich Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To celebrate National Sandwich Day on November 3, Jet-Puffed has unveiled a s’mores-inspired hoagie sandwich.

Crafted in cooperation with a New York City sandwich shop, the S’moagie consists of “a graham cracker-infused hoagie roll layered with toasted Jet-Puffed marshmallows, dark chocolate and sea salt spread, crispy prosciutto and brown sugar glaze,” according to a press release.

The limited-edition Jet-Puffed S’moagie will be available at select Alidoro shops in New York and on Goldbelly.com starting November 3 while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers