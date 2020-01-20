Martin Luther King Jr. Parade to march through Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Springdale will join the nation in honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade through the city on Monday (January 20).

The 3rd Annual Celebration Parade kicked off at Luther George Park in Springdale.

Alice Gachuzo- Colin started the tradition in 2018 and said she hopes events like this inspire a love for others.

“Sometimes when you see something, it really strikes something in your heart to really think and reflect,” Gachuzo-Colin said. “I need my community to come together, not just on one day. But every day.”

Gachuzo-Colin said the event requires a lot of planning, but that she’s looking forward to doing it all over again next year.