NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Country music icon Martina McBride is hitting the road again to celebrate the holiday season in what has become a favored tradition for the artist and for her fans.

According to a press release, The Joy of Christmas Tour will make a stop at Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 18.

“This is the 12th year of doing the Joy of Christmas Tour, and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet,” said McBride. “It is a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans. We cannot wait to take it back on the road!”

The evening of holiday favorites performed by McBride is presented as part of the Land O’ Lakes Concert Series. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 30 and prices range from $79 to $149.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

This year also marks McBride’s 25th anniversary of her album Evolution, a project that produced two No. 1 hits (“Wrong Again” and “A Broken Wing”) and was certified triple Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. A 14-time Grammy nominee, McBride has sold over 23 million albums and has earned 14 RIAA Gold certifications.