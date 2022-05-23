FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Blood Institute will host the 39th Annual M*A*S*H Bash, on Friday, June 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Arkansas Blood Institute’s Fort Smith Donor Center, located at 5300 S. U Street.

According to a press release, those who are healthy and aged 16 or older are encouraged to donate blood and will receive a collectors’ edition 39th Annual M*A*S*H Bash T-shirt, one free admission to Magic Springs Theme & Water Park and one entry to win a $500 Visa gift card. 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission, 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and 18+-year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.

All who donate on Fridays and Saturdays in June will receive a free beach towel. Donors who stop by the Arkansas Blood Institute blood drive will also get custom dog tags, a squeezie toy grenade and can enjoy hamburgers or hot dogs.

“M*A*S*H Bash is a long-standing tradition that generates a lot of community spirit and is critical to our summer blood supply,” said Danny Cervantes, Executive Director of the Arkansas Blood Institute – Fort Smith.

Arkansas Blood Institute’s volunteer donors provide every drop of blood needed by patients in more than 40 hospitals statewide. Appointments for the blood drive are not required but can be made by calling Arkansas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.