FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The lawsuit against Fayetteville schools concerning mask mandates has been dropped.
A motion of dismissal was filed with the Washington County Circuit Court on March 7 to dismiss the suit.
The lawsuit was originally filed on November 22 to prevent the school district from enforcing a mask mandate.
The Fayetteville School Board voted to lift its mask mandate on February 24.
Fayetteville Public Schools released a statement in response to the dropped lawsuit:
Fortunately, the downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases allowed the Board to revise the District’s mask policy. FPS thanks its staff, students, and parents for taking this matter seriously and working diligently to keep the District’s COVID numbers as low as possible so that the mask requirement could be removed.
FPS was fully prepared for the March 8 hearing and was confident that the Court would properly consider the Board’s obligation to take reasonable and appropriate measures in the midst of a global pandemic.Fayetteville Public Schools