FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The lawsuit against Fayetteville schools concerning mask mandates has been dropped.

A motion of dismissal was filed with the Washington County Circuit Court on March 7 to dismiss the suit.

The lawsuit was originally filed on November 22 to prevent the school district from enforcing a mask mandate.

The Fayetteville School Board voted to lift its mask mandate on February 24.

Fayetteville Public Schools released a statement in response to the dropped lawsuit: