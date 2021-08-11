Mask mandate implemented for Bentonville students 3 & up

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Bentonville School Board votes to mandate masks for students three and up for the next thirty days, regardless of vaccination status.

The decision will be reassessed by the school board on September 21.

“The board acted in the best interest of the school district and represented the constituent base that put us in the elected position,” said board president Eric White.

The board also passed a motion for staff mask mandates through at least September 21. That decision will not be finalized until it has been voted on and approved by the school’s teacher representative group.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers