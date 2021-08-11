Mask mandate implemented for Bentonville students 3 & up

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Bentonville School Board votes to mandate masks for students three and up for the next thirty days, regardless of vaccination status.

The decision will be reassessed by the school board on September 21.

“The board acted in the best interest of the school district and represented the constituent base that put us in the elected position,” said board president Eric White.

The board also passed a motion for staff mask mandates through at least September 21. That decision will not be finalized until it has been voted on and approved by the school’s teacher representative group.