Mask policy center of debate at Fayetteville Board of Health meeting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mask policy was a major topic at the Fayetteville Board of Health meeting December 8.

The medical consensus supports mask-wearing.

With hospitalizations up across the region, the board discussed the rising number of flu cases as a possible reason to require masks again.

However, the reality of mask enforcement makes it much more of a gray area.

The board is in agreement that public perception does not affect the soundness of any mask recommendation which the board is re-iterating to the city council in light of rising COVID-19 and flu case numbers.

