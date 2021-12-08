Mask policy center of debate at Fayetteville Board of Health meeting

The flight attendant, who was not identified, said she was more than willing to annoy passengers into compliance. (Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mask policy was a major topic at the Fayetteville Board of Health meeting December 8.

The medical consensus supports mask-wearing.

With hospitalizations up across the region, the board discussed the rising number of flu cases as a possible reason to require masks again.

However, the reality of mask enforcement makes it much more of a gray area.

The board is in agreement that public perception does not affect the soundness of any mask recommendation which the board is re-iterating to the city council in light of rising COVID-19 and flu case numbers.