Massachusetts man hit, killed while walking on U.S.-71 in Crawford County

WINSLOW, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 32-year-old Massachusetts man was killed on Friday after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 71 in Winslow.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Shane A. Johnson Jr., of Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, was hit and killed by a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Highway 71 near Alpha Way in Crawford County at around 9:35 p.m.

At the time of the accident, the report lists the weather condition as clear and the road condition as dry.

The incident was investigated by Arkansas State Police.

