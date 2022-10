STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying trees, stumps, buried roots, or living trees. They can be found in Missouri through November.