Master chefs take on Roots Festival

All proceeds from the event benefit the Roots Festival Scholarship fund

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Guest chefs took to culinary classrooms at Roots Festival Friday afternoon, Aug. 23.

Brightwater hosted more than 20 world-renowned chefs to lead the festival’s Master Class program.

The Eighth Street Market in Bentonville was full of classes from student-only to VIP classes.

Chef Instructor for Brightwater, Phil Dreschfield said he was honored to have the chefs in Bentonville.

“We have many different chefs from all across the country that are showing off what they’re doing and entertaining the community, as well as the Brightwater students,” Dreschfield.

