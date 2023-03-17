ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Matchbox Twenty will be performing at the Walmart AMP on Friday, June 23, and will be bringing Platinum-selling singer-songwriter, Matt Nathanson.

Matchbox Twenty has sold over 40 million records worldwide, dominated charts, garnered multiple Grammy nominations and played to millions of fans in arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums across continents, according to a press release.

The “Slow Dream Tour” is on sale now with ticker prices ranging from $36 to $126 plus fees. Ticket add-ons such as lawn chair rentals and Fast Track can be added for $10 each.

According to the press release, Walmart AMP is selling Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees you a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.