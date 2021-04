ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Matchbox Twenty has rescheduled their tour and will perform at the Walmart AMP at a later date, according to tweet sent out by the venue.

The new date for the band’s stop at the AMP is June 24, 2022.

Ticketholders are being contacted and tickets will be valid for the new date.

If refunds are needed, contact the box office by May 26.