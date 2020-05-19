Mattel expands #ThankYouHeroes collection with new collectible products from Matchbox, Mega Construx, Uno

FILE – This April 26, 2018, file photo shows the Mattel logo at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase in New York. Mattel Inc., helped by the resurgence of Barbie and other iconic toys, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, reported third-quarter results that handily beat analysts’ forecasts and offered evidence that its multiyear turnaround is gaining momentum. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mattel announces the expansion of #ThankYouHeroes, a collection of toys designed to honor the individuals leading the fight against COVID-19 as well as the everyday heroes who are working to keep communities up and running.

The expanded collection, which is part of the Company’s broader Play it Forward platform focused on leveraging Mattel brands to give back to communities in times of need, includes new items from Matchbox, Mega Construx, and UNO, according to a press release.

All net proceeds from the line will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative created to support first responder healthcare workers as they serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Mattel’s new #ThankYouHeroes products include:

Matchbox #ThankYouHeroes Frontline Heroes Vehicles Gift Set – The set features seven die-cast vehicles including an ambulance, garbage truck, grocery delivery van, news helicopter, mobile hospital, package delivery van and police car.

Two Mega Construx #ThankYouHeroes Building Sets – The first set features a police cruiser, delivery cart and medical lab, along with five action figures comprised of a police officer, scientist, two EMTs and an ambulance driver. The second set features a food delivery truck and kitchen, along with three action figures comprised of a firefighter, cook and food delivery worker.

UNO #ThankYouHeroes Tin – The new UNO cards include Mattel’s iconic brands and characters as frontline and everyday heroes, including He-Man® as a grocery delivery worker and Barbie® as a scientist.

These new items join the Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes assortment of 16 different action figures featuring a selection of doctors, nurses, EMTs, and delivery drivers, as well as a special five-character Little People set comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver, and grocery store worker, according to a press release.

Last week Barbie announced the brand will donate a doll (up to 30,000 dolls) for each eligible career doll that was sold from May 14 to May 17 to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, benefiting the children of first responders, according to a press release.

The new #ThankYouHeroes items will be available for pre-order starting today through May 31, according to a press release.

Matchbox and Mega Construx products retail for $20, with $15 from each sale being donated to #FirstRespondersFirst, and the UNO product retails for $10, with $8 from each sale being donated to #FirstRespondersFirst, according to a press release. Items are expected to ship to consumers by December 31.