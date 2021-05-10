Mattel launches toy take back program

FILE – This April 26, 2018, file photo shows the Mattel logo at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase in New York. Mattel Inc., helped by the resurgence of Barbie and other iconic toys, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, reported third-quarter results that handily beat analysts’ forecasts and offered evidence that its multiyear turnaround is gaining momentum. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mattel announced today the launch of Mattel PlayBack, a toy take back program that will let families extend the life of their toys once they are finished playing with them, according to a press release from the company.

The press release says the program is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products, and supports the company’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030.

To participate in the program, consumers can visit the company’s website, print a free shipping label, and pack and mail their outgrown Mattel toys back to the company.

The company says toys collected will be sorted and separated by material type and processed and recycled.

For materials that cannot be repurposed as recycled content in new toys, Mattel says it will either downcycle those materials or convert them from waste to energy.

The company says at launch, the program will accept Barbie, Matchbox, and MEGA toys for recycling with other brands to be added in the future.

Mattel Playback will initially be available in the U.S. and Canadaa. The program will extend to France, Germany and the U.K.