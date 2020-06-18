Mauricio Torres mistrial heads to Arkansas Supreme Court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Supreme Court will decide if Mauricio Torres capital murder trial will be heard again or if it will begin with the sentencing phase.

The state’s high court has asked for “a full, true and complete transcript of the record and proceedings.”

The court proceeding from earlier this year must be received by July 18, 2020. Once the documents are submitted, a briefing will begin and oral argument(s) will be on a later date, according to the formal order by the Supreme Court.

The mistrial was triggered after Torres’ step-son Quinton Martin lunged at him. Martin was testifying for the prosecution about abuse endured by Torres as a child.

The mistrial was granted on Thursday, March 5.