BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pretrial status hearing in advance of the third capital murder trial for Mauricio Torres was postponed until July 1.

The hearing had been scheduled for April 15, with a trial date set for January 30, 2023.

This will be Torres’ third trial after investigators say he sexually assaulted his 6-year-old son Isaiah with a stick while on a family camping trip in Missouri in 2015, resulting in the boy’s death a day later. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

During Torres’ second trial in March 2020, the jury found him guilty of capital murder, which carries the death penalty. During the sentencing phase of the trial, Torres’ stepson, Quinton Martin, leaped out of the witness box to attack Torres during testimony.

Martin apparently reacted after the prosecutor asked if Torres had ever sexually abused him. Judge Brad Karren then called a mistrial.

Mauricio Torres and Quinton Martin booking photos from the Benton County jail.

Torres was also found guilty in his first trial, but Arkansas Supreme Court Justices ruled that state authorities couldn’t use rape as a justification for the murder conviction because the assault occurred in Missouri.