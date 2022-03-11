NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Maverick City Music is bringing their Kingdom tour with Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds to the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, July 13, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to a press release, gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 6:46 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 18, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $36 to $100.50, plus applicable fees.

You may purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Billboard’s No. 2 Gospel artist of 2021, TRIBL Records Platinum-selling Maverick City Music is a multi-racial, multi-cultural, genre-bending collective that brings hope to all regardless of race, gender preference and faith. Maverick City Music was launched in 2018, after hosting 17 songwriting camps that brought together over 100 Christian artists and songwriters.

In 2021, Maverick City Music won Top Gospel Album at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards; two GMA Dove Awards (New Artist of the Year & Worship Album of the Year); and won New Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year at the 2021 Stellar Awards. Currently, Maverick City Music is nominated for five 2022 GRAMMY Awards. Maverick City Music has appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The REAL,” “Nick Cannon Show” and more.