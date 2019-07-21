“Max Winslow and the House of Secrets” aims to leave lasting impact on NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — While Max Winslow and the House of Secrets is bringing stars from the Golden State to the Natural State, the team is leaving behind more than a feature film.

The movie is about five Bentonville High students vying to win one prize:

a mansion owned Atticus Virtue, played by 2000’s teen heart throb Chad Michael Murray.

Producer Johnny Remo says while using Northwest Arkansas to create this vision, he realized he wanted to build much more than that.

“It’s very rewarding when you know you’ve taken something from a thought in your head, and now seeing it on screen and being able to share it with everybody,” Remo said.

From taking over a mansion in Fayetteville to stepping out on the red carpet, the Max Winslow and the House of Secrets team has taken Northwest Arkansas by storm.

“It’s exciting to see them come produce a movie and then come back again and want to produce another one here,” Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said.

Remo tells us typically, Hollywood movies take about 2 years to make.

This one; done in about 4 months.

The City of Bentonville was featured heavily in the film, a spotlight Mayor Orman doesn’t mind.

“We want people coming to our city, we want them in our resturants and our businesses and so anytime we can have this kind of impact, especially with a movie that we hope gets picked up and distributed, it’s exciting,” she said.

Remo said he wants to leave a long lasting impact on the Natural State by investing back into it.

“We want to bring as much business as we can to Northwest Arkansas because of the people,” he said.

To do this, he’s creating an internship program with the University of Arkansas and John Brown University.

He wants to set college kids up for success in the film industry without having to cross state lines.

Remo said, “They find out when they’re in California how difficult it is and how competitive it is and they come back here and unfortunately they change their vocation.”

To him, Northwest Arkansas has too many good things to let talent slip through the cracks.

“They’re so talented,” he said. “We want to groom them and train the kids so they want to stay here. Hopefully, supply enough business to keep these kids here because that’s the future.”

While Saturday’s red carpet was a screening for select people, Remo said the film should be out by winter.

He confirms Skylight Cinema in Bentonvillle will be playing it, as it did for Remo’s movie FREDI last year.