May 29 is last day to donate to Arvest Million Meals campaign

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arvest Million Meals campaign is doing its part to fight hunger in our community.

The initiative provides meals to local food banks to help curb childhood hunger.

So far, the campaign has provided a number of meals to local children and schools.

Tami Kuhns with the Community Services Clearinghouse in Fort Smith says the campaign helps with their area school’s backpack program.

“The community is what makes our program work,” Kuhns said. “It’s donations from things like Million Meals and people donating in our community is how we can do this program.”

This Saturday, May 29 is the last day to donate to the Million Meals campaign.

Donations can be made at any Arvest Bank branch or through the Arvest Go mobile app.

