‘May is National Bike Month’ returns to Northwest Arkansas

bicycle_1492085671025.jpg

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BikeNWA is partnering with Love to Ride to host the month-long “May is National Bike Month”.

Throughout the month of May, there will be weekly and overall challenges for participants to compete, and win prizes, according to a press release sent out by BikeNWA.

The challenges are for all ages, abilities, and styles of riding.

To participate, users can register for free on Love to Ride’s website, and begin logging their rides. BikeNWA will host a wrap-up celebration in June recognizing the top participants and their achievements.

To take part, riders should:

  • Register on Lovetoride.net.
  • Ride a bike anywhere, anytime for at least 10 minutes during Bike Month.
  • Record the ride on Love to Ride’s website, and tell friends and co-workers about Bike Month.

