May unemployment rate declined by 1.3%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 46,000 Arkansans went back to work in the month of May.

This is according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

He says the states’ unemployment rate declined by 1.3 percent last month.

Which brings the states total unemployment rate down to 9.5 percent.

“This is good news for those who depend upon work for their families their livelihood and we hope that we can continue to bring more Arkansans back to work,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says this is almost four points lower than the national unemployment which the bureau of labor statistics says is at 13.3 percent.