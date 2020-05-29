Mayflower couple fosters 30 dogs during quarantine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNW/KFTA) — A Faulkner County couple’s hearts for animals has now turned into a full-time quarantine activity.

Because of COVID-19, Brian and Cindy Williams found themselves with extra time on their hands so their decided to use quarantine as an opportunity to foster 30 animals in about two months.

For this Mayflower couple, it’s not just about getting the dogs inside their door it’s also about getting them into a perminate home.

“I mean why not. I mean we love to help them and we love to see them you know go to a home and get adopted and have a family,” Brian said.

The Williams said they use a lot of social media to make sure that happens. The couple hopes the next one is this three-legged cutie named honey!