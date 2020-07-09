Mayor helps paint Black Lives Matter in front of Trump Tower

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, wearing orange mask, participates in painting Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller Thursday to paint Black Lives Matter in front of the namesake Manhattan tower of President Donald Trump.

De Blasio was flanked by his wife, Chirlane McCray, and the Rev. Al Sharpton as he helped paint the racial justice rallying cry in giant yellow letters on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower.

The mayor announced the plan to paint Black Lives Matter in front of Trump Tower last month after earlier announcing that the slogan would be painted on streets at several locations.

Trump responded via Twitter that the mural would denigrate “this luxury Avenue.”