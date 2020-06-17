Mayor implements #KeepRogersSafe campaign to slow spread of COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers has developed a program for businesses to show they are following public health directives and guidelines.

Mayor Greg Hines announced #KeepRogersSafe, which is an opt-in program that businesses can apply for online and sign a pledge to follow the public health guidelines in their business practices.

Members will be listed on the city’s webpage, which will be available to the public. This will give the public the ability to discern which business are considered #RogersSafe businesses as they make their shopping and dining decisions. The city will also provide limited print materials and promote and advertise all #RogersSafe businesses on their social media channels.

“We are excited to offer this partnership to the businesses in our community,” Mayor Hines said. “As we are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas increase substantially, it is imperative that we find ways to encourage and motivate the businesses in our community to do their part in contributing to slowing the spread and protecting those of high risk. While we respect the individual decisions made within the Rogers business community, we must put the health and safety of our residents and visitors as our utmost priority.”

Businesses may enroll in the program now on the city’s website.