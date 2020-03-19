Mayor Jordan addresses city after positive COVID-19 case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan addressed the city today after a presumptive positive case was reported in Washington County.

He said he does not have the authority to shut down businesses in Fayetteville but is closing City Hall to the public with city staff working from home.

Emergency responders are working under extra safe conditions, limiting their exposure to the public.

Yesterday, Mayor Jordan ordered social distancing for restaurants and bars.

He adds the city has a $3 million fund to deal with the growing health crisis.

“My friends, please stay home if you can. Employers, please allow your workers to work remotely as much as possible. Follow the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines to protest yourself and others. We’re in this together and will get through this together,” he said.

The Mayor said a curfew will not be implemented as of now but will continue to examine ways to create a safe environment in Fayetteville.