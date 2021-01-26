Mayor Jordan gives virtual State of the City address

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan gave the state of the city address via live stream.

He said 2020 was one of the most challenging years he has faced during his time in office but knows the Fayetteville community will get through the tough year.

“Fayetteville is a community that comes together during difficult times. No matter what challenges come our way, we remain steadfast, working together for a better tomorrow for all our residents,” Mayor Jordan said.

The Mayor listed several new street projects and updates on the cities trail improvements.

