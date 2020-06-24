Mayor Jordan gives virtual state of the city address

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan gives us a virtual look at the state of the city.

Because so much has changed around the world and Northwest Arkansas since he delivered his annual address in March, today he provided a virtual update.

He revealed ground will soon be broken on the Cultural Arts Corridor planned for downtown Fayetteville and a decision on the parking deck location will soon be presented to city council members.

Mayor Jordan acknowledged that our local economy has been hit hard because of the ongoing health crisis and promised between now and December about $50 million will be put into it through the city’s bond program voters passed in April 2019.

“That’s going to help all of you. It’s going to help the city. There is hope out there for us. Not everything is falling apart. The city’s not going down the tubes,” he said.

Using the bond money Mayor Jordan outlined several street improvement projects that are moving forward.

In addition to a new police headquarters, he also discussed the recent approval of an entertainment district which allows possession and consumption of alcohol in sidewalk cafes.

Events will no longer have to serve in a beer garden format and there will be a pilot program that allows people to walk around with a drink in hand.