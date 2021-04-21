McCloskeys want grand jury to take a new look at their case

FILE – In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in the Central West End of St. Louis. St. Louis’ top prosecutor told The Associated Press on Monday, July 20, 2020 that she is charging a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

A St. Louis husband and wife facing criminal charges for waving guns at racial injustice protesters last summer are asking a judge to send their case back to the grand jury, citing concerns about Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s handling of it.

Attorney Joel Schwartz, in an email Wednesday, says that “bias” from Gardner’s office tainted the grand jury process.”

A hearing on the motion to remand is scheduled for April 30.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey emerged as celebrities in conservative circles after the charges were filed and even spoke on video at the Republican National Convention last year.