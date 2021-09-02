McCutchen, Sexton and Napurano collecting donations for hurricane relief

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A River Valley law firm is collecting donations for people affected by Hurricane Ida.

McCutchen, Sexton and Napurano in Fort Smith is collecting supplies to help the people of Houma, La.

Until September 3, people are encouraged to people are encouraged to donate:

  •  Water
  • Large tarps
  • nail guns
  • roofing nails
  • regular nails
  • staples
  • staple guns
  • hammers
  • work gloves
  • shovels
  • Non-perishable canned food
  • towels
  • toiletries
  • toothpaste
  • deodorant
  • soap
  • shampoo
  • feminine products
  • cleaning supplies
  • diapers

Joey McCutchen with the law firm says the donations are a great way to help people who would help us.

“We’re really excited about the folks in Fort Smith and their response,” McCutchen said. “Because we know that if it happened to us, the people from Louisiana would come up here and help us, it’s kind of the golden rule.”

Donations are still needed to fill the 20 ft. U-Haul truck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers