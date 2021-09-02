McCutchen, Sexton and Napurano collecting donations for hurricane relief

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A River Valley law firm is collecting donations for people affected by Hurricane Ida.
McCutchen, Sexton and Napurano in Fort Smith is collecting supplies to help the people of Houma, La.
Until September 3, people are encouraged to people are encouraged to donate:
- Water
- Large tarps
- nail guns
- roofing nails
- regular nails
- staples
- staple guns
- hammers
- work gloves
- shovels
- Non-perishable canned food
- towels
- toiletries
- toothpaste
- deodorant
- soap
- shampoo
- feminine products
- cleaning supplies
- diapers
Joey McCutchen with the law firm says the donations are a great way to help people who would help us.
“We’re really excited about the folks in Fort Smith and their response,” McCutchen said. “Because we know that if it happened to us, the people from Louisiana would come up here and help us, it’s kind of the golden rule.”
Donations are still needed to fill the 20 ft. U-Haul truck.