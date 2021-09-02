McCutchen, Sexton and Napurano collecting donations for hurricane relief

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A River Valley law firm is collecting donations for people affected by Hurricane Ida.

McCutchen, Sexton and Napurano in Fort Smith is collecting supplies to help the people of Houma, La.

Until September 3, people are encouraged to people are encouraged to donate:

Water

Large tarps

nail guns

roofing nails

regular nails

staples

staple guns

hammers

work gloves

shovels

Non-perishable canned food

towels

toiletries

toothpaste

deodorant

soap

shampoo

feminine products

cleaning supplies

diapers

Joey McCutchen with the law firm says the donations are a great way to help people who would help us.

“We’re really excited about the folks in Fort Smith and their response,” McCutchen said. “Because we know that if it happened to us, the people from Louisiana would come up here and help us, it’s kind of the golden rule.”

Donations are still needed to fill the 20 ft. U-Haul truck.