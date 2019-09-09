McDonald County Sheriff’s Office “confident” on identity of woman found in suitcase

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KNWA) — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is “confident,” on the identity of a woman’s body that was found in a suitcase between Lanagan and Noel.

The Sheriff’s Office along with the Coroners Office said they are confident in the identity of the female found along Highway 59 to be that of Jessica McCormack.

The Sheriff’s Office originally just put out that they only tentatively identified her.

The investigation continued and they were able to determine what dentists office she had been seen in last several years ago. Police were able to get a release of those records and sent them to the forensic dentist that took X-rays of her teeth after the autopsy.

The forensic dentist was not able to say 100% sure because of the decay in the teeth and the amount of time in which had passed since McCormack had last seen a dentist. After talking with family and friends, the investigators determined that McCormack had a tattoo and after a re-examination of the body, it was determined that there was a tattoo on the left wrist and matched that of the information gathered.

The investigation is continuing as investigators follow up on leads that come in on the whereabouts of the person of interest Mahamud “Tito” Mahamed.

Police believe that he has fled the area and is continuing the search for him. Police ask if anyone does have information where he might be staying to call and talk with investigators.

You can contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4319.