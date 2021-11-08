McDonald County Sheriff’s Office seeking donations for upcoming ‘Shop with a Hero’ event

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance for this year’s “Shop with a Hero” event. It is asking for financial donations to make the event possible.

According to a news release from the the sheriff’s office, kids will be able to buy Christmas gifts for themselves and their family members.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency service personnel will take children to Walmart on or around December 20-21, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says it is hoping to take about 180-200 kids shopping this year.

Certain items such as violent movies or video games are not allowed to be bought, according to the release.

Call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 223-4319 for more information.