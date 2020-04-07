McDonald’s celebrates first responders with Hotcakes for Heroes

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — McDonald’s will host an event called Hotcakes for Heroes Friday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Any first responder is invited to stop by their local McDonald’s restaurant either in the drive-thru or as a carry out for a free order of McDonald’s Hotcakes as a gesture of thanks for all that they are doing in their communities to keep us safe, according to a press release. 

McDonald’s is working to arrange deliveries to fire departments, police stations, and hospitals/clinics at certain locations.  

