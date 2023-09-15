SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A free music festival featuring regional artists will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Springdale on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The music festival will feature Hip-Hop, Soul, R&B and Rap artists from the region performing at The Medium at 214 S. Main St. The “Lunch Hour Summer Concert Series” is an initiative with KUAF-FM and McDonald’s to celebrate culture and community through an NPR Tiny Desk style performances.

“The KUAF and McDonald’s Lunch Hour Summer Concert Series is just one way that local McDonald’s show their support to the communities where we live, work, and play,” said Michael Hadley, McDonald’s Owner/Operator in Fort Smith, and President of the Green Country McDonald’s Association.

Reserve free tickets or get VIP tickets that include a City Session ticket, food voucher and T-shirt. The $100 VIP package will help KUAF-FM fundraise for its 50th anniversary.

The mini-fest will feature Eddie Canyon, Pura Coco, Steph Simon, Tylo May, Joe West, & Oldman Saxon.