FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With standardized state testing approaching, McDonald’s is looking to give students and teachers a free hot breakfast on Tuesday, April 12.

At participating restaurants, students in third-eighth grade accompanied by a parent or guardian and teachers with valid school ID in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are eligible for a free breakfast consiting of your choice of an Egg McMuffin or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, apple slices, and choice of 1% low fat milk, small Minute Maid orange juice, or an Honest Kids Appley Ever After Apple Juice Drink.

This offer is Dine-in only from 6-9 a.m. and not available in Drive Thru, with McDelivery, or with Mobile Order and Pay.