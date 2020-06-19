McDonald’s to host hiring event in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — McDonald’s announces a hiring event for all Northwest Arkansas and River Valley locations.

In its press release, due to an increase in business, local McDonald’s restaurant owners are looking to hire more employees for the next couple of weeks.

Full and part-time opportunities are based on individual restaurants.

Those interested can pick up an application at any participating McDonald’s drive-thru.

“With the increase demand, you know, for us to serve customers the way we want, we need. We thought we’d do a big push because we need employees. So, I know there’s people out there that need, that need the jobs,” said Michael Hadley, McDonald’s Owner/Operator.

The hiring event runs through June 30.