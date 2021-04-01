McDonald’s to offer free breakfast on first day of state testing

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo a sign is displayed outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens of workers complained about sexual harassment. The Chicago-based company said Wednesday, Aug. 28, that its franchisees have committed to provide the training to 850,000 employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — McDonald’s will offer free breakfast to local students and teachers on the first day of ACT Aspire testing this month, the fast-food chain announced on Thursday.

On Monday, April 5, participating McDonald’s restaurants in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will offer the free breakfast to students in third through eighth grade (accompanied by a parent or guardian), and teachers with valid school ID.

It will consist of a choice of a Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, apple slices, and choice of 1% low fat milk or an Honest Kids Apple Juice Box for students and an Egg McMuffin, any size hot or iced drip coffee, and apple slides for teachers.

According to the fast food chain, the offer is take-out only and will not be available in drive-thru. Masks are required to enter a restaurant, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed, the company says.

The offer is valid from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on April 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

