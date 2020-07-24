McDonald’s to require face coverings in U.S. restaurants

A McDonald’s sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 near downtown Los Angeles. McDonald’s has agreed to a $26 million settlement of a long-running class-action lawsuit over wages and work conditions at corporate-run locations in California. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

CHICAGO, Ill. (KNWA/KFTA) — McDonald’s will begin requiring customers to wear face coverings inside all of the company’s US restaurants on August 1, the fast-food giant announced in a release on Friday.

The release notes that 82 percent of all McDonald’s restaurants are already in states or localities that require face coverings for both employees and customers.

The company says the intent of the policy is “to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering.”

In such situations, McDonald’s says it will put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a “friendly, expedited way.”

Employees will also be trained to “ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way,” according to the release.

McDonald’s cited one million new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks alone in announcing its decision, along with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reiterating that face coverings are an effective way to prevent the spread of the virus.

The fast food chain will also extend its pause on reopening its dining rooms for another 30 days.