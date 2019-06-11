McLarty Daniel & KNWA team up to help flood victims

Thanks to your help, KNWA and McLarty Daniel Automotive sent a truckload of donations to the River Valley Tuesday.

The campaign’s goal was to collect as many goods and monetary donations for flood victims.

After a week gathering items at the Springdale location, McLarty Daniel delivered the goods to the old Sears building in Fort Smith where a resource center is set up.

“It’s all about the community, helping out whenever we can. Fort Smith may be an hour away, but for us it impacts a lot of people,” said Monte Whitson sales manager for McLarty Daniel.