BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas seniors are feeling the pressure of rising gas and grocery prices.

Susan Moore is the CEO of Our Healthy Communities Incorporated, a non-profit serving Northwest Arkansans 60 years or older through Meals on Wheels. She said many seniors depend on the meals as their only form of nutrition for the day.

“Our services are more important to them now than ever,” said Moore.

The rising prices everywhere have made the meals even more vital to them. Moore said they serve seniors at the Bentonville Senior Activity and Wellness Center for breakfast and lunch and bring the food to those who’re mostly homebound.

Moore said the program means more to the recipients than just a way to get their next meal.

“We may be the only person that they see in a day, so not only is it a nutritious meal for them to eat, it is also a welfare check,” said Moore.

Those receiving the meals aren’t the only ones feeling the pressure of inflation, Moore said Our Healthy Communities Incorporated is facing several challenges with the cost of food and fuel as well.

Moore said they’re relying heavily on donations and grants right now to continue the Meals on Wheels. Each year they spend $1.2 million alone food.

She said the impact of higher costs at the pump and in the stores is magnified when it comes to the nonprofit, but they won’t ever let that stop them from getting the food out.

“I’m thankful for meals on wheels, and everything they do over here at the center. It’s good,” said Velma Reynolds, a recipient of Meals on Wheels.

Another struggle Our Healthy Communities Incorporated is facing is the lack of volunteers.

If you have some extra time to give, Moore suggests you head over to the Bentonville Senior Activity and Wellness Center and hang out with the people there or become a meals on wheels delivery driver.

You can call the center at 479-273-7348.