Meat prices up across the board

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. KNWA/KFTA) – Local restaurant owners say meat prices have shot through the roof, a problem that’s affecting their bottom line, but also your wallet.

The owner of Herman’s Ribhouse says that meat prices are up across the board, but to give you one example of the price of ribs on his end has nearly doubled going from $3 a pound to more than $5 a pound.

That is if he can even get the meat at all. Nick Wright says there are some weeks they just can’t get beef and other weeks they can’t get chicken.

Wright adds, because supply and demand have been affecting the price they pay, he’s also had to change menu prices.

For the most part, he says restaurant-goers have been more than understanding why the menu prices are what they are. But for the ones who aren’t, it doesn’t take a whole lot of explaining.

“They say wow this is High. I go to the table and I say this is what I pay and they’re like wow, and then it’s all in perspective for them. But yeah, having to explain that to people it’s getting old,” says Wright.

Wright says this is a problem that’s specific to meat, he’s having a tough time ordering just about anything for the restaurant.

Whether that be paper goods, dry goods, or right now he just can’t find hashbrowns.

He says he asked his suppliers how much longer this will be an issue for, he’s told it’s tough to say.