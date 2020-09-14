Medical Arts Pharmacy will be hosting drive-thru flu shots.

Fayetteville, AR – People wanting a flu shot can get theirs in a socially distanced manner this year. Medical Arts Pharmacy and Medical Supply of Fayetteville will be offering three drive-thru flu shot clinics at two locations this week.

The first will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 1:30 PM – 5:30 PM in the parking lot of Fellowship Fayetteville located at 3447 N. Hwy 112 in Fayetteville. The clinic is open to all. Bring your insurance card and come by Fellowship Fayetteville’s parking lot to receive your 20-21 Flu shot! Most insurances accepted.

On Friday, September 18, from 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM or Saturday, September 19, from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Medical Arts Pharmacy and Medical Supply. Come by the pharmacy parking lot to safely receive your flu vaccine from the convenience of your car!

Medical Arts Pharmacy and Medical Supply is located at 2515 E. Huntsville Rd. in Fayetteville. For more information call (479) 443-3411.