FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On May 5, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission voted to allow Osage Creek Dispensary to leave Fayetteville and relocate to Eureka Springs.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administration, the dispensary will move from 3970 Martin Luther King Blvd in Fayetteville to 101 E. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. Purspirit Cannabis, already located in Fayetteville, will move down the street into the Osage Creek facility.

The transfers, while within the same community, required the Commission’s approval. Both transfers received unanimous approval.

Following the move of Osage Creek dispensary to Eureka Springs, two dispensaries will remain in Fayetteville along with two in Bentonville. This will be the first dispensary in Eureka Springs.