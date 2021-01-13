Medical marijuana sales approach $220M in Arkansas, New Year’s Eve sees record sales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas are approaching $220 million, with record sales happening on New Year’s Eve.

According to Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, there have been 33,189 pounds of medical marijuana, which is $218 million, sold in Arkansas since the first dispensary opened in mid-2019.

There are currently 32 dispensaries operating in Arkansas and six that are working toward opening. Thirty-eight dispensaries have been licensed.

According to Hardin, sales average approximately $665,000 a day across the state.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission spokesperson said the state saw a record day of sales on December 31, 2020, with more than $1.22 million sold. The commission did not know why the record-selling day was on New Year’s Eve. According to Hardin, there is no rule that people use their benefits by the end of the year.

You can see how much medical marijuana each dispensary has sold in the table below:

DispensaryLocationOpening DatePounds of medical marijuana sold
Suite 443Hot SpringsFriday, May 10, 20192,082.49
Green Springs MedicalHot SpringsSunday, May 12, 20193,490.91
Arkansas Natural ProductsClintonThursday, June 20, 2019637.91
Greenlight DispensaryHelenaThursday, June 27, 2019520
Hensley Wellness CenterHensleyTuesday, July 2, 20191,775.85
Fiddler’s GreenMountain ViewThursday, July 11, 20191,746.34
Releaf CenterBentonvilleWednesday, August 7, 20193,613.90
The SourceBentonvilleThursday, August 15, 20192,152.96
AcanzaFayettevilleSaturday, September 14, 20192,404.08
HarvestConwayFriday, October 11, 20192,165.40
Purspirit CannabisFayettevilleWednesday, November 20, 20191,703.05
NEA Full SpectrumBrooklandMonday, December 9, 2019 1,721.08
420 DispensaryRussellvilleTuesday, December 17, 2019672.91
Fort CannabisFort SmithWednesday, December 18, 20191,422.49
Red River RemedyTexarkanaFriday, January 10, 2020525.55
Bloom MedicinalsTexarkanaWednesday, January 15, 2020187.47
Plant Family TherapeuticsMountain HomeMonday, February 3, 20201,604.98
Little Rock House of CannabisLittle RockFriday, February 14, 2020394.99
HerbologyLittle RockWednesday, February 26, 2020382.60
Custom CannabisAlexanderThursday, March 5, 2020544.36
Natural Relief DispensarySherwoodTuesday, March 17, 20202,041.98
Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group)West MemphisMonday, April 27, 2020174.44
Delta CannabisWest MemphisWednesday, July 1, 2020369.57
Arkansas Patient Services CompanyMonticelloSaturday, July 4, 2020125.23
Enlightened Cannabis for PeopleArkadelphiaFriday, July 16, 202087.98
Enlightened Cannabis for PeopleHeber SpringsSaturday, July 17, 2020133.45
Enlightened Cannabis for PeopleMorriltonMonday, August 3, 2020123.35
Enlightened Cannabis for PeopleClarksvilleFriday, August 7, 202083.70
THF Investors DispensaryWest MemphisWednesday, August 26, 202055.67
High Bank CannabisPine BluffFriday, October 9, 2020182.55
Zen LeafEl DoradoThursday, October 22, 202079.09
Spring River DispensaryHardyThursday, January 7, 20213.57

