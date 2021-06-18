Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas exceed $338 million, 50,000 pounds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than two years after Arkansas’ first medical marijuana dispensary opened, the state has surpassed $338 million and 50,000 pounds in overall sales.

According to Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, people have spent $338.5 million on 50,085 pounds of medical marijuana.

There are currently 33 dispensaries operating in the state.

According to the Department of Finance and Administration, there are five dispensaries preparing to open: 3J Investments in Lamar, Natural Root Wellness in Fayetteville, Pine Bluff Agriceuticals in Pine Bluff, Missco Cannabis in Jonesboro and Natures Herbs and Wellness in Pine Bluff.

According to Hardin, the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control gave the green light for Pine Bluff Agriceuticals to open and they are set to open this month.

There are 77,673 active patient cards, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Below is a list of total medical marijuana sales through Monday, June 14:

Name of DispensaryLocationOpening DateMedical Marijuana Sold (In Pounds)
Suite 443Hot SpringsMay 10, 20193,311.22
Green Springs MedicalHot SpringsMay 12, 20194,238.69
Arkansas Natural ProductsClintonJune 20, 20191,025.83
Greenlight Dispensary HelenaJune 27, 2019617
Native Green HensleyHensleyJuly 2, 20192,164.12
Fiddler’s GreenMountain ViewJuly 11, 20192,286.86
Releaf CenterBentonvilleAugust 7, 20195,374.92
The SourceBentonvilleAugust 15, 20192,882.92
AcanzaFayettevilleSeptember 14, 20193,272.23
HarvestConwayOctober 11, 20193,009.68
Purspirit CannabisFayettevilleNovember 20, 20192,615.34
NEA Full SpectrumBrooklandDecember 9, 20192,657.50
420 DispensaryRussellvilleDecember 17, 2019919.60
Fort CannabisFort SmithDecember 18, 20192,208.09
Red River RemedyTexarkanaJanuary 10, 2020817.97
Bloom MedicinalsTexarkanaJanuary 15, 2020304.53
Plant Family TherapeuticsMountain HomeFebruary 3, 20202,746.62
Capital City MedicinalsLittle RockFebruary 14, 2020604.25
HerbologyLittle RockFebruary 26, 2020660.28
Custom CannabisAlexanderMarch 5, 2020922.63
Natural Relief DispensarySherwoodMarch 17, 20203,475.65
Body and Mind DispensaryWest MemphisApril 27, 2020326
Delta CannabisWest MemphisJuly 1, 2020851.76
Arkansas Patient Services CompanyMonticelloJuly 4, 2020244.71
Enlightened Cannabis for People, ArkadelphiaArkadelphiaJuly 16, 2020190.99
Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber SpringsHeber SpringsJuly 17, 2020334.59
Enlightened Cannabis for People, MorriltonMorriltonAugust 3, 2020295.18
Enlightened Cannabis for People, ClarksvilleClarksvilleAugust 7, 2020247.49
THF Investors DispensaryWest MemphisAugust 26, 2020144.93
High Bank CannabisPine BluffOctober 9, 2020708.66
Zen LeafEl DoradoOctober 22, 2020258.79
Spring River DispensaryHardyJanuary 7, 2021276.29
Native Green Little RockLittle RockMay 6, 202190.40

