Medical marijuana sales surpass 27,000 pounds; commission to meet Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas have surpassed 27,000 pounds since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, according to Scott Hardin of the Department of Finance and Administration.

Arkansans have now spent $178 million to obtain 27,473 pounds of medical marijuana, Hardin said.

There are currently 31 dispensaries open statewide (with six working toward opening) and 93,281 Arkansans holding a patient card.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will meet on Tuesday, November 10 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed via an Arkansas PBC livestream at https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan/home.

The agenda for the meeting is below:

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission agenda for Tuesday, November 10

The state’s marijuana sales break down as follows:

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH NOVEMBER 8, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 1,633.61 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 3,312.80 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 539.26 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 486.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,615.87 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,532.56 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 3,024.29 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,875.18 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 2,051.28 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,824.74 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 1,375.18 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 1,400.82 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 572.35 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 1,155.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 429.61 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 141.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 1,236.29 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 325.42 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 285.92 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 397.54 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 1,508.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 128.89 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1 (2020), the company sold 229.42 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4 (2020), the company sold 80.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16 (2020), the company sold 54.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17 (2020), the company sold 76.79 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3 (2020), the company sold 65.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7 (2020), the company sold 38.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis) opened on August 26 (2020), the company sold 24.44 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff) opened on October 9 (2020), the company sold 35.91 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Zen Leaf (El Dorado) opened on October 22 (2020), the company sold 14.05 pounds of medical marijuana.