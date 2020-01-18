Medical marijuana sales surpass $33 million in Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA) — More than 5,000 lbs of medical marijuana has been sold in Arkansas, according to state officials.

“Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, patients have spent approximately $33 million to obtain 5,034 pounds of medical marijuana,” said Scott Hardin, the Medical Marijuana Commission spokesperson.

Inspection for Harvest House of Cannabis in Little Rock will take palce within the next week, Hardin says. It was formerly known as Natural State Wellness.

There are now 16 dispensaries in operation across the Natural State.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH JANUARY 17, 2020